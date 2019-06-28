Allentown man charged in connection to North Fifth Street shooting
The victim reported two men opened fire
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities allege that an Allentown man was one of two shooters who opened fire on a man as he walked to his vehicle Monday night.
Jose Castell, of West Liberty Street, faces single counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and conspiracy in connection to the shooting in the 700 block of North Fifth Street. District Judge Karen Devine arraigned the 33-year-old late Thursday night. She denied bail, citing Castell's danger to the community.
Allentown police were dispatched to the 700 block of North Fifth Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday to investigate reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find the 36-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his right arm, left side of his face and left neck and shoulder area, according to court records.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was later interviewed by investigators. He told authorities that he was walking to his car parked outside his house, when he noticed an approaching black SUV, according to records.
The victim said two men inside the SUV started firing at him. The driver remained behind the wheel, while a second man exited the vehicle.
The victim told police that a man identified as "Joey" was the shooter, who got out of the SUV. Investigators said they identified the shooter as Castell. Authorities said the victim picked Castell out of a photo array as one of the two shooters.
Castell's next court date is a preliminary hearing tenatively scheduled for July 5.
