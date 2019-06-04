Allentown man charged in wallet snatching outside bank ATM

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities allege a Whitehall Township man wrestled a wallet away from a victim, who was using an ATM in Downtown Allentown.

Allentown police charged Walter E. Watson, of North 11th Street, with robbery in connection with the alleged theft outside a Wells Fargo bank in the 700 block of Hamilton Street on May 24. District Judge Karen Devine arraigned the 30-year-old, setting bail at $25,000 with a 10 percent cash option.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery about 2 p.m. The victim reported he’d been using the ATM, when Watson allegedly grabbed his wallet. The victim said he struggled briefly with Watson, before he ran south on Hamilton Street, according to records.

Police said the robbery was captured on camera. The victim reported that the wallet was worth about $100 and that it contained various credit cards and about $185 cash.

A still photo was circulated among Allentown police officers. On May 29, an officer responded to an “incident” and encountered Watson, who appeared to be wearing the same clothes from the day of the robbery. It’s not clear from court records the nature of the incident or how it involved Watson.

When showed pictures from the robbery, Watson allegedly admitted he was the one in the photos. He allegedly admitted seeing the victim with money and running up to him to grab his wallet. He told police that he kept the money and ditched the wallet.

Police charged Watson with a felony count of robbery and misdemeanor counts of theft and receiving stolen property. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 7.