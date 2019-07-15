Allentown mayor, police chief weigh in after spike in violence
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More than 20 people have been shot in about three weeks' time in Allentown, including two more shootings over the weekend. One of those was deadly.
Police have arrested suspects in two of the shootings, including the alleged getaway driver after the DejaVu shooting.
They'd perhaps have more if they got help from eyewitnesses and victims.
Residents and community activists have shared their concern.
Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell, alongside Police Chief Tony Alsleben, addressed concerns about a sharp spike in violence.
"It's nerve wracking to our residents and I understand that absolutely," O'Connell said.
25 people have been shot since June, leaving some to question why.
"If we had that answer it would be a lot easier to solve a lot of these incidents that have happened. All that is still under investigation, why is there this sudden increase, are they related, are they not, we're not sure so," Chief Alsleben said.
They're all still open cases, and police are running into similar challenges.
"We are not getting cooperation from the victims, residents who have seen this, video tapes and things like that," O'Connell said.
They cite fear of retaliation as one reason. Alsleben says people can call, text or even submit anonymous tips through an app.
Suzanne Beck with the Crime Victims Council of the Lehigh Valley says victims are sometimes fearful.
"In most of our cases, people don't want to pursue a case through the criminal justice system," she said.
Her agency has offices in both Lehigh and Northampton county courthouses. Staff can accompany them throughout the entire legal process and serve as a buffer between defendants and their families.
She says that's comforting for some.
"Having a familiar face, knowing someone is going to be there, and you won't be there alone in the process," Beck said.
Chief Alsleben says the department has beefed up patrols. it has continued to partner with other departments and organizations to not only share intelligence, but be proactive and try to stop crime before it happens.
