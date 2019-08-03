Lehigh Valley

Allentown mayor seeks to make Alsleben permanent police chief

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mayor Ray O'Connell is set to ask City Council to make Interim Police Chief Tony Alsleben the permanent police chief.

O'Connell told 69 News he will bring the nomination to City Council on Sept. 25.

At this point, it's unclear whether the nomination will be confirmed. Several sources said it appears the mayor may not get the four council votes needed to confirm Alsleben.

The vote comes at a turbulent time in the city. There has been a spike in gun violence this summer, with more than two-dozen people having been shot in the city since early June.

This coming week, city council is expected to consider a measure that would extend the appointment of the interim police chief from 60 to 90 days, ahead of the anticipated Sept. 25 vote on Alsleben's nomination.

Multiple sources told 69 News reporter Josh Rultenberg that Alsleben applied for the open police chief job in Salisbury Township.

