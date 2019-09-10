Allentown mayor to announce interim police chief

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The city of Allentown will soon know its new police chief, at least for now.

Mayor Ray O'Connell scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. on Wednesday at City Council Chambers to announce the new interim police chief.

Previous Interim Police Chief Tony Alsleben finished his last day on the job Friday. The city announced last month that he was stepping down.

Alsleben was appointed interim chief in April 2018. O'Connell had nominated him to take over the job for good, but Alsleben said contention over his nomination among city council pushed him to resign.

Allentown City Council had been set to vote on September 16 on whether to confirm Alsleben to be permanent police chief.