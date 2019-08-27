Mayor: Allentown to file lawsuit against drug companies for opioid crisis

Shutterstock via CNN

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Ray O’Connell will hold a news conference on Wednesday to announce a lawsuit the city is bringing against pharmaceutical companies.

O'Connell says the city will be joining the list of cities and states fighting drug companies on the opioid crisis.

He'll be joined by former U.S. Attorney Joe Khan to make the announcement.

O’Connell will go into more detail on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the council chambers at Allentown City Hall.