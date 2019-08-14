Allentown nursing facility's license revoked after teen's death

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown home for medically vulnerable children has had its license revoked following a child's death.

The state says Firely Pediatric Services Home for Kids in Allentown has to close down.

On July 23, the facility was notified by the state that its license was being revoked. The investigation was prompted by a child's death.

According to state records, staff didn't respond quickly enough to alarms indicating the child was losing oxygen. The report from the state Department of Human Services says it took 30 minutes for staff to intervene, and the child suffered cardiac arrest.

The report does not identify the child, but the Lehigh County coroner's office told 69 News that Giovanni Almadovar Rios, 14, died at a local hospital in May.

The coroner says the hospital reported the boy dying of natural causes, but that new information came to light, prompting his office to get involved in the death investigation, along with city police.

The report also says that in 2018, the facility was inspected following a near fatality under similar conditions.

Crews were at the facility in Allentown Wednesday moving furniture and other items into a U-Haul.

A nurse spoke to WFMZ's Jamie Stover outside the home. She was in tears, saying that she's worked there for seven years and that the entire company shouldn't be tarnished because of "two crappy nurses." She's likely referring to two staff members that DHS says were terminated after the investigation found they failed to respond to the child's oxygen alarm.

69 News reached out to the facility's CEO but did not immediately hear back. Allentown police are actively investigating.

The Lehigh County district attorney's office said it is aware of the investigation, but did not elaborate or comment further.

On its website, Firely says "Home for Kids offers a warm, comfortable, home-like environment to medically fragile children." It operates several facilities.