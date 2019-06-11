Lehigh Valley

Allentown planners extend approval for Center City skyscraper project

Landmark tower developer looking for anchor tenant

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A proposed skyscraper project in Center City Allentown has an extended lease on life as the developer works to lease space to an anchor tenant.

The Allentown Planning Commission on Tuesday agreed to a one-year extension of the final land development plans for the proposed 33-story Landmark tower project at 90 S. Walnut St. Plan approvals were set to expire on July 2 after planning commissioners granted a one-year extension last June. The newest extension runs through July 2, 2020.

Art Swallow, the project's civil engineer, appeared on behalf of developer, Ascot Circle Realty. As he did last year, Swallow told planners that developer, Bruce Loch, continues the search for an anchor tenant to occupy the majority of the building.

Swallow said after the meeting that Loch is working to attract a tenant from outside the area rather than simply pulling a commercial tenant from somewhere else in the Lehigh Valley. Swallow said he couldn't speak as to how the search is progressing or how long it might be until a tenant is signed except to say that Loch is "actively pursuing" a tenant.

"He has feelers out," Swallow said.

Loch did not attend Tuesday's planning commission meeting.

After the meeting, planning commission Chairman Oldrich Foucek said there's no limit as to the number of extensions planners are allowed to grant a project. But ultimately a future board will simply have to ask if and why it makes sense to keep granting extensions, he said.

If the Landmark project's latest extension is set to expire without the developer having broken ground, the board will likely entertain another extension, if asked, Foucek said. There are no specific considerations the planning commission needs to take into account for an extension, he said.

"It's basically at the discretion of the board as to whether a concept we approved is still feasible," Foucek said.

Allentown planners approved the 420-foot Landmark tower project in March 2015. The soaring tower is proposed for a postage stamp lot at Ninth and Walnut streets next to an Allentown Parking Authority parking deck.

Loch's tower was proposed to include two floors of retail space, below 24 floors of office space and topped with seven floors of apartments. The project architect told planners in 2015 that the ceiling-to-floor windows in the upper floors of residential space would afford a roughly 20-mile view.

