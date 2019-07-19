Allentown planners want more detail on Union Terrace townhouse proposal 69 News 69 News 69 News 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The owner of a vacant property in Allentown’s Union Terrace neighborhood is looking to the city for direction on what he and a neighboring landowner can build on the former quarry site.

Stephen Rohrbach appeared before the Allentown Planning Commission last week looking to rezone his 14-acre property at 303-319 S. Saint Elmo St. from parks district to medium-density residential. The request included a 7-acre parcel at 1940 W. Fairview St. owned by developer and neighboring owner, Abraham Atiyeh.

Atiyeh did not attend the meeting, and Rohrbach told planning commissioners that he had no agreement to purchase the property. Rather, he was there to represent a “mutual interest in looking at a zoning change.”

When Rohrbach purchased the property in 1988, it was zoned industrial. The property formerly hosted a quarry and later a fill site for clean construction waste such as concrete, stone and soil. It was used as such for about 30 years, but the quarry operation has ceased and the pit has been filled, he told planners.

Since then, Rohrbach said the city rezoned the property to parks, leaving him with “very limited” options. The property can’t be found on a city plan to be converted into a park, and Allentown officials have never approached him about using the land for a park, he said.

Rohrbach offered planners a rough sketch plan for 301 three-bedroom townhomes built on slabs and measuring 1,200 square feet. The Allentown market doesn’t need single-family homes on large lots but rather greater density to get home prices down and more people into home ownership rather than rentals, he said.

Eastern Industries purchased the St. Elmo Street property in the 1970s and operated a concrete plant there until 1995, according to city records. Since then, the property was subject to 11 zoning appeals since 2005.

Atiyeh’s development company over the years has proposed and received approval for various warehousing and self-storage uses and a gardening and landscaping business on his adjacent property. In March 2009, the city’s zoning hearing board approved plans for 274 self-storage units and outside storage for nearly 30 vehicles. The plan never materialized, and Atiyeh told the zoning board in August 2012 that's because the plan wasn’t economically feasible.

Atiyeh later pursued 42 townhouses on a 5-acre parcel, which was denied. He has since developed a self-storage business on the property.

Some neighbors attending last week’s meeting expressed concern about the effect 300 townhouses would have on traffic in the neighborhood, noting Union Terrace Elementary School and nearby athletic fields mean already congested streets. Others noted that wildlife has started taking root on the property and would like to see it remain a park.

But Rohrbach told planning commissioners that the two properties are a park in name only.

“This is not a park now,” he said. “It’s a brownfield. It’s a wasteland.”

As for traffic, Rohrbach said a connection to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive would take traffic away from St. Elmo Street.

In a letter to planning commissioners, David Kimmerly, the city’s chief planner, recommended that the commission support the proposed rezoning. He wrote that a residential development that keeps in character with the surrounding neighborhood would be a “viable” use of the land.

“While the properties are zoned park, they do not have the characteristics of park land,” according to the letter. “The property is currently open, barren and used sparsely for industrial purposes.”

The planning commission largely agreed with city staff and Rohrbach that the property would be best suited for homes. But members stopped short of recommending a zoning change given the lack of detail and density of the envisioned development.

Board Chairman Oldrich Foucek said the fact the properties were zoned parkland was "an accident of history.” But while the commission appreciated the sketch plan to provide context, the proposal looked extremely dense, he said.

Commissioners also noted that access to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive would need to go across city-owned land to which Rohrbach didn’t have access.

“I’m just looking for a path forward,” Rohrbach told planners.

The planning commission recommended he meet with a planning professional and city planning staff to get a better handle on what’s possible on the property. Planning Commissioner Jeff Glaser said he agreed that the property needs to be re-zoned but noted that the board needed more detail before members could make an educated decision on the request.

Rohrbach questioned whether he’d need to nail down access to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive before pursuing the re-zoning. That level of detail isn’t necessary for a re-zoning request, Foucek said. But access to the property will need to be addressed if and when land development plans are submitted, he said.

Foucek recommended that Rohrbach ask the planning commission to table his request. Otherwise, it would get passed along to city council, which approves rezoning requests, with either no recommendation or a thumbs down.

The request was ultimately tabled to a future planning commission meeting.