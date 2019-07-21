Allentown police arrest man after allegedly trying to hide stolen handgun
Allentown police arrested a man on Saturday after witnessing him trying to hide a stolen handgun.
Barry Singleton-Evans of Breinigsville has been charged with receiving stolen property after officers observed him hiding an object under a vehicle in the 500 block of North Seventh Street, according to a police report.
Police determined that the weapon was reported stolen and that Singleton-Evans was not legally permitted to possess a firearm.
