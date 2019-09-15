Allentown police arrest man allegedly in possession of stolen gun

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A New York man is in custody after being captured while attempting to ditch a stolen firearm, according to Allentown Police.

Police responded to the 500 block of North Mohr Street for a report of a man armed with a handgun 1:10 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they found a victim who reported being approached by a man with a gun at the scene.

Police said they found Andrew Birch-Julbe, 26, of the Bronx, hiding in the area. They say he attempted to discard a gun and flee when officers spotted him.

Birch-Julbe is facing charges of Persons Not To Possess Firearms, Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), Providing False Identification To Law Enforcement and Criminal Attempt.

No injuries were reported during the alleged incident.