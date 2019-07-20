Allentown police arrest suspect in South Ninth Street shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police have arrested a man in connection with a Tuesday night shooting.

Investigators allege that Jerameel Justiniano Ruiz of Allentown shot someone in the leg with a shotgun in the 1300 block of South Ninth Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police reported that they apprehended Ruiz without incident.

Allentown Police Chief Tony Alsleben commented there was currently no information if the suspect in custody had been involved in any of the other recent shootings in the city.