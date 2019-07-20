Allentown police arrest suspect in South Ninth Street shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police have arrested a man in connection with a Tuesday night shooting.
Investigators allege that Jerameel Justiniano Ruiz of Allentown shot someone in the leg with a shotgun in the 1300 block of South Ninth Street.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police reported that they apprehended Ruiz without incident.
Allentown Police Chief Tony Alsleben commented there was currently no information if the suspect in custody had been involved in any of the other recent shootings in the city.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Health officials urge older adults to take precautions during the heat wave
Seniors are among those facing the greatest risk of heat illness. The New Jersey Division of Aging recommends staying in air-conditioned locations as much as possible.Read More »
- Allentown police arrest suspect in South Ninth Street shooting
- Public pools extending hours and offering admission specials this weekend
- History's Headlines: A woman of importance
- Easton opening fire hydrants to help people beat the heat this weekend
- EPA raises concerns about ethylene oxide emissions from B. Braun plant near Allentown
- Allentown Fire Department welcomes 3 new firefighters
Latest From The Newsroom
- Allentown's Liberty Bell Museum opening exhibit to celebrate moon mission
- Extremely hot and humid this weekend with feels like temperatures in the triple-digits
- Updated Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat
- Residents react after young boy shot in Reading
- USGS: Part of Berks rattled by 2.2 magnitude earthquake
- Public pools extending hours and offering admission specials this weekend
- Large fire consumes home in Schuylkill County
- Family of 4 forced from their home in Alsace Township after flooding
- Man dies after motorcycle strikes tree in Monroe County
- Easton opening fire hydrants to help people beat the heat this weekend