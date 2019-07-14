Allentown police investigating double shooting on Ridge Avenue

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday night in Allentown.

Authorities were called to the Sportsmen's Cafe, 341 Ridge Ave, Saturday at 10:41 p.m., according to Capt. Jim Keiser, Allentown Police.

There were two victims, both with non-life threatening injuries, according to Keiser.

Keiser could not confirm what led up to the shooting and said the investigation is ongoing.