Allentown police investigating early-morning shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a shooting after an teenager walked into a city hospital early Thursday morning with a gunshot wound.

Police were dispatched to St. Luke's Hospital Allentown Campus at 17th and Hamilton streets about 3:45 a.m. for a gunshot victim. An 18-year-old city man walked into the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police Capt. Bill Lake.

The victim said he was shot near Eighth and West Cedar streets, and officers reported finding shell casings at the scene.

No arrests were made and police currently have no suspects, according to Lake.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allentown police at 610-437-7721.