Allentown police investigating Friday night shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a Friday night shooting.
A 25-year-old man was shot in the torso just before midnight in the 600 block of Park Street near 7th and Allen.
His injuries are not life-threatening.
Police say the victim reported running from the area after hearing shots fired.
He told police he had no idea who shot him.
Anyone with information is asked to call Allentown police.
