Allentown police: Man threw acid on pair, causing burns
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two people were burned when a man threw acid on them in Allentown, police said.
Arnold Bell, 51, is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment in the attack early Monday morning, according to court documents.
Allentown police were called to Sacred Heart Hospital around 2:45 a.m. for two patients with acid burns.
The man had burns along his right side, arm, part of his face, neck and back, officials said. The woman was burned on her arm and back. They were transferred to the burn unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital.
Both victims said Bell threw acid on them at his apartment in the 600 block of North Sherman Street, police said.
Court documents did not give a motive for the attack or the relationship between the victims and suspect.
Bell was arraigned Monday afternoon and is being held in Lehigh County Jail, unable to post $250,000 bail.
