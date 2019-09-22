Allentown Police mourn loss of K-9 officer Harley

69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police are looking back on a storied career as they mourn the loss of K-9 Harley.

Harley died Saturday morning following "a brief and courageous battle with cancer," police said.

Harley was assigned to the department's 2nd platoon in 2013. He spent his entire career working with Officer Andrew Fegely.

Harley and Fegley received numerous awards and recognitions. They were also part of numerous criminal apprehensions and drug seizures in the city.

Harley and Fegley were well-known throughout the community. They conducted hundreds of K-9 demonstrations at schools and for community groups.

Police said a memorial service for Harley will be announced in the near future.

