Allentown police roll out armored vehicle after shots fired incident

Mike Nester

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Gunfire in Allentown's south side had police shutting down a street and rolling out an armored vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wyoming, Virginia and South Sixth streets around 2:30 p.m.

An armored police emergency response team vehicle responded. Several officers wearing body armor and carrying rifles were seen surrounding a home. A few of the officers climbed atop a roof.

Police say they've received no information of anyone being hit by the gunfire. We're told no arrests have been made.