Allentown police shoot, kill man firing gun into air

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Allentown.

Police were called to the area of Fifth and Tilghman streets around 7 a.m. Thursday after several 911 callers reported a man with a gun walking down the street and firing into the air, said Allentown Police Chief Tony Alsleben.

"(Police) engaged that male and instructed him to drop the gun. He refused to drop the gun so shots were fired," Alsleben said during a news conference Thursday morning.

The man was shot and officers surrounded him, took the gun and then rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Witnesses told WFMZ's Alexandra Hogan they heard about 15 gunshots, but authorities would not confirm that.

"When I came outside and I looked there was a cop standing in the alleyway around the corner of Fifth and Allen screaming, "Get down, get down," holding a gun, pointing it," a neighbor said.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said investigators have an idea of how many shots were fired but would not elaborate. He said city cameras captured the man shooting the gun into the air.

Neither Martin nor Alsleben would comment on how many officers opened fire or if any will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

"That's part of the investigation," Alsleben said.

The district attorney's office will work with Allentown police to determine if the officer or officers were justified in shooting the man.

Allentown Mayor Ray O' Connell urged patience as the investigation continues:

"The investigation into this morning's fatal shooting is in the earliest of stages. I urge everyone to remain patient until all the facts are known, and the investigation has been completed." "We all need to work to keep our communities safe. Many partners have been working together to develop solutions to the issue of violence." "I ask residents to keep the members of the decedent's family and the Allentown police officers who responded in their prayers. This is a difficult time for everyone involved."

The man's name has not yet been released.