Allentown ranked in top 10 most undervalued cities in US

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - SmartAsset compiled its annual list of the most undervalued cities in the United States, and Allentown landed in the 10th spot out of 189 cities.

The company analyzed statistics like crime and unemployment rates to come up with its own property value per square foot and then compared that number to the value listed on the real estate website Zillow.

SmartAsset estimates the cost per square foot in Allentown should be about $190 but Zillow says that actual cost is only about $92, meaning Allentown is undervalued by about $100.

"It's on the move, it's bringing a lot of people here and obviously going to have some more residents here, some nice apartments and stuff like that," said Scott Garner, who used to work in Allentown.

"It's certainly is a good place to invest," said Stanley Blyskal, who was headed to the PPL Center for a show Friday night.

People in Allentown say the city may be undervalued but it's not under-appreciated.

"We have bars, we have painting, we have first class restaurants," said Rhoda Stoudt of Allentown.

The study found Allentown has more than 1,000 entertainment and dining establishments per 100,000 people and say that's one of the best parts of the downtown area.

"Restaurants, great places for lunch, great coffee places," said Stoudt.

"The thing about entertainment, there's a lot of it here you have the Iron Pigs, you have the PPL Center," said Blyskal.

Some people say they can't figure out why Allentown is undervalued, but with the cost of living so reasonable they're not complaining, and they just hope their hidden gem stays hidden for now.

"I feel like as people start to settle in here the prices are going to go up, I know they're building more apartments and stuff," said Amanda Burnand from Zionsville.

"To me, it's pretty close to being a boom town," said Blyskal.

As for the other undervalued cities on the list, Pittsburgh nabbed the top spot and Philadelphia came in at number four.