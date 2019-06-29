Lehigh Valley

Allentown ranked in top 10 most undervalued cities in US

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 10:15 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 10:15 PM EDT

Allentown ranked in top 10 most undervalued cities in US

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - SmartAsset compiled its annual list of the most undervalued cities in the United States, and Allentown landed in the 10th spot out of 189 cities.

The company analyzed statistics like crime and unemployment rates to come up with its own property value per square foot and then compared that number to the value listed on the real estate website Zillow.

SmartAsset estimates the cost per square foot in Allentown should be about $190 but Zillow says that actual cost is only about $92, meaning Allentown is undervalued by about $100.

"It's on the move, it's bringing a lot of people here and obviously going to have some more residents here, some nice apartments and stuff like that," said Scott Garner, who used to work in Allentown.

"It's certainly is a good place to invest," said Stanley Blyskal, who was headed to the PPL Center for a show Friday night.

People in Allentown say the city may be undervalued but it's not under-appreciated.

"We have bars, we have painting, we have first class restaurants," said Rhoda Stoudt of Allentown.

The study found Allentown has more than 1,000 entertainment and dining establishments per 100,000 people and say that's one of the best parts of the downtown area.

"Restaurants, great places for lunch, great coffee places," said Stoudt.

"The thing about entertainment, there's a lot of it here you have the Iron Pigs, you have the PPL Center," said Blyskal.

Some people say they can't figure out why Allentown is undervalued, but with the cost of living so reasonable they're not complaining, and they just hope their hidden gem stays hidden for now.

"I feel like as people start to settle in here the prices are going to go up, I know they're building more apartments and stuff," said Amanda Burnand from Zionsville. 

"To me, it's pretty close to being a boom town," said Blyskal.

As for the other undervalued cities on the list, Pittsburgh nabbed the top spot and Philadelphia came in at number four. 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

05:16 AM

  • NNW 5 mph
  • 19°
  • 93%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Clydesdale Bus Lines expands service to Lehigh Valley

Clydesdale Bus Lines expands service to Lehigh Valley

Man charged with homicide in 2018 death of woman in Lower Milford Township

Man charged with homicide in 2018 death of woman in Lower Milford Township

Heroes to Heroes Foundation helps local veterans heal through trips to Israel

Heroes to Heroes Foundation helps local veterans heal through trips to Israel

City Center announces 4 more merchants for the Downtown Allentown Market

City Center announces 4 more merchants for the Downtown Allentown Market

Allentown gearing up for 2019 Citizen's Police Academy

Allentown gearing up for 2019 Citizen's Police Academy

Fire drives family from Fountain Hill home

Fire drives family from Fountain Hill home

State police searching for hit-and-run driver
69 News

State police searching for hit-and-run driver

Racing to find a cure for Alzheimer's

Racing to find a cure for Alzheimer's

NASCAR racer Ryan Blaney visits LVH

NASCAR racer Ryan Blaney visits LVH

Allentown park restrooms to close after being vandalized

Allentown park restrooms to close after being vandalized

Allentown police investigating early-morning shooting

Allentown police investigating early-morning shooting

IronPigs give up 19 runs in loss to Red Wings

IronPigs give up 19 runs in loss to Red Wings

Lehigh County approves LCA extension for 43 years
69 News

Lehigh County approves LCA extension for 43 years

Macungie man's unique hobby could soon become unique business

Macungie man's unique hobby could soon become unique business

3 displaced after Allentown fire
Rich Rolen

3 displaced after Allentown fire

City of Easton to apply for $4M grant for Cottingham Stadium renovations
69 News

City of Easton to apply for $4M grant for Cottingham Stadium renovations

Pa. Senate approves bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital

Pa. Senate approves bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital

Tom's All American in Quakertown has a signature dish right out of the stone age

Tom's All American in Quakertown has a signature dish right out of the stone age

Local interior designer creates unique pieces handcrafted from Indian antiques

Local interior designer creates unique pieces handcrafted from Indian antiques

Lehigh Twp. OKs plans for former Mary Immaculate Seminary site

Lehigh Twp. OKs plans for former Mary Immaculate Seminary site

Slate Belt man facing federal charges in connection with Northampton County explosions

Slate Belt man facing federal charges in connection with Northampton County explosions

Contractors come calling after hail damage leaves roofs in need of replacing, repairing

Contractors come calling after hail damage leaves roofs in need of replacing, repairing

2 plead guilty in relation to Macungie animal cruelty case

2 plead guilty in relation to Macungie animal cruelty case

State Theatre in Easton announces 2019-20 season
StateTtheatre

State Theatre in Easton announces 2019-20 season

Bethlehem Police: Woman arrested on drug charges after 150 bags of heroin, $900 seized
69 News

Bethlehem Police: Woman arrested on drug charges after 150 bags of heroin, $900 seized

Bangor Area School District budget includes tax increase

Bangor Area School District budget includes tax increase

Hanover Township a long way from pool resolution
69 News

Hanover Township a long way from pool resolution

Some residents concerned after they hear, feel blasts in New Tripoli area of Lehigh County

Some residents concerned after they hear, feel blasts in New Tripoli area of Lehigh County

Take a Taco owner adapts after converting business from restaurant to food truck

Take a Taco owner adapts after converting business from restaurant to food truck

Palmer Township conditionally approves self-storage expansion
69 News

Palmer Township conditionally approves self-storage expansion

Pa. House passes bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital, then find a buyer

Pa. House passes bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital, then find a buyer

Easton School Board approves Cottingham Stadium capital campaign
69 News

Easton School Board approves Cottingham Stadium capital campaign

Groundbreaking held for 2nd Freshpet Kitchen in Hanover Township

Groundbreaking held for 2nd Freshpet Kitchen in Hanover Township

Indictment: Easton man accepted more than $140k in kickbacks in exchange for prescribing opioid

Indictment: Easton man accepted more than $140k in kickbacks in exchange for prescribing opioid

Man indicted in connection with Washington Township explosions

Man indicted in connection with Washington Township explosions

Students could be doing school work on snow days if bill is signed into law

Students could be doing school work on snow days if bill is signed into law

AHA honors Allentown EMS for its treatment of heart attack victims
69 News

AHA honors Allentown EMS for its treatment of heart attack victims

Taking Back Sunday performance at Sands Bethlehem canceled
69 News

Taking Back Sunday performance at Sands Bethlehem canceled

State police investigate storage facility break-in
69 News

State police investigate storage facility break-in

Dirtbike driver nearly crashes into police car after popping wheelie

Dirtbike driver nearly crashes into police car after popping wheelie

Allentown Health Bureau offering free HIV testing

Allentown Health Bureau offering free HIV testing

Woman hopes to enable a stranger to have children by donating her uterus

Woman hopes to enable a stranger to have children by donating her uterus

Man taken to hospital after Allentown shooting

Man taken to hospital after Allentown shooting

History's Headlines: The passing of a legend

History's Headlines: The passing of a legend

New PPL Plaza owner hires Altitude Marketing to lead rebranding efforts

New PPL Plaza owner hires Altitude Marketing to lead rebranding efforts

Allentown, Cornell University to study noise pollution in the city
69 News

Allentown, Cornell University to study noise pollution in the city

ZZ Top coming to the Sands Bethlehem in October
Sands Bethlehem Event Center

ZZ Top coming to the Sands Bethlehem in October

LVHN expands partnership with CVS Health
69 News

LVHN expands partnership with CVS Health

Hall of Famer Andre Reed set to volunteer for park cleanup

Hall of Famer Andre Reed set to volunteer for park cleanup

Family reflecting on happiest moments after deadly turnpike crash

Family reflecting on happiest moments after deadly turnpike crash