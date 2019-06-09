Allentown's Blues, Brews & Barbecue festival boosts local economy
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Blues, brews, and Barbeques--a surefire way top kick off the summer season in Allentown. "It's high energy, a lot of people," said one of the vendors .
Thousands packed four blocks of Hamilton Street, which was closed off for the 12th annual event. "We listen to the music, play the games," Allentown resident and yearly attendee April Broomhall said. "I plan to hang out with my family and eat barbeque until we can't eat it no more!"
For many vendors, the surging crowds bring along with them one their best business days of the year. "We've had them refer to this as their downtown super bowl," Main Street Manager and event organizer Betsy Kohl said, "There's people on the patio, there' s people all over downtown shopping, dining, just outside enjoying the day."
Bell Hall sous chef Wade Walker said they serve more than three times the amount of people at the festival than they do on the average day. "This is a big money day here, we prep heavy for this event," Walker said, "I believe we did close to 250 lbs of pork, did about 1,200 sliders."
It's a similar story for the Uder Bar ice cream stand. "All in all it's great, good for us to market," Uder Bar owner Mike Delong said.
For many, the highlight the event is connecting with the community, hopefully bringing many of them back year round. "I think everybody loves ice cream, it's good meeting all the people in allentown, spreading the word," Delong said.
"Allentown has gone through some major developments," Kohl explained. "So to bring people downtown to show them we have these amazing new shops and restaurants."
The event features new vendors and performers every year. The newest addition for 2019 was axe throwing.
