Allentown's Cedar Beach Pool closed for days while motor replaced

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Cedar Beach Pool in Allentown is closed again Wednesday and will be for several days while crews repair damage caused by a broken pipe.

The pool was closed Tuesday because of a water main break at the pool pump house.

City officials said Wednesday the pool remains closed while crews work to replace an electric pool motor damaged by the leaked water.

One pool motor has to be replaced but officials said it appears four other submerged pumps are still operable.

Once the motor is replaced, the pool water has to be chemically balanced and tested before the pool can reopen, the city said.

"The city expects to reopen the pool in a few days," officials said Wednesday in a release.

The city's other pools and spray parks remain open for residents.