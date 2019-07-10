Allentown's Cedar Beach Pool closed for days while motor replaced
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Cedar Beach Pool in Allentown is closed again Wednesday and will be for several days while crews repair damage caused by a broken pipe.
The pool was closed Tuesday because of a water main break at the pool pump house.
City officials said Wednesday the pool remains closed while crews work to replace an electric pool motor damaged by the leaked water.
One pool motor has to be replaced but officials said it appears four other submerged pumps are still operable.
Once the motor is replaced, the pool water has to be chemically balanced and tested before the pool can reopen, the city said.
"The city expects to reopen the pool in a few days," officials said Wednesday in a release.
The city's other pools and spray parks remain open for residents.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
DA: Officials investigating whether proper police protocol was followed in Palmer Township homicide
Penny VanTassel-Himel died of gunshot wounds to her head, said Northampton County Coroner Zach Lysek.Read More »
- Topgolf Swing Suite coming to Lehigh Valley
- State police seek pickup truck that caused I-78 crash in Salisbury
- Allentown's Cedar Beach Pool closed for days while motor replaced
- Trailer buckles, splits in half on Route 512 in Hanover
- Blueberry season is here: Recipe ideas
- Slate Belt police catch alleged church burglars with stolen handgun
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated DA: Officials investigating whether proper police protocol was followed in Palmer Township homicide
- State police seek pickup truck that caused I-78 crash in Salisbury
- Dave & Buster's coming to Lehigh Valley Mall in mid-2020
- Lonnie Walker demonstrates danger of leaving dog in hot car
- Updated 14 arrested, heroin and fentanyl seized in massive drug raid stretching to Lehigh Valley
- NJ man sentenced after pleading guilty to having sex with underage girl
- Updated 3-alarm fire destroys Schuylkill County business
- Exeter family disappointed after home makeover offer revoked
- New Berks woman celebrates 45 years with American Red Cross
- Updated Health Beat: HIFU zaps prostate cancer