Allentown's Cedar Beach Pool reopens
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's Cedar Beach Pool reopened Tuesday afternoon after being closed for a week.
The pool reopened at 3 p.m. after city personnel installed a replacement motor. The pool had been closed since July 9, when a broken water pipe in the pool's pump house damaged the 25hp main motor.
