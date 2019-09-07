Allentown's Interim Police Chief finishes last day on the job

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Leadership of the Allentown Police Department is about to undergo another transformation.

Friday was Interim Police Chief Tony Alsleben's final day on the job. Last month, the city announced he was stepping down.

He was appointed interim chief in April 2018.

Mayor Ray O'Connell had nominated him to take over the job for good. But Alsleben said contention over his nomination among city council pushed him to resign.

We're told the mayor will announce his pick for chief early next week.