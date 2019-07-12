Allentown's Irving Pool closed after picnic tables, oily substance thrown into pool

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's Irving Pool is closed Friday after somebody threw park picnic tables, trash receptacles and an oily substance into the pool overnight.

Officials will aim to reopen the pool by Saturday, according to city Communications manager Mike Moore.

A city crew is using absorbing pads on the surface of the water to remove the film. They are also scrubbing the walls.

City police are investigating the incident.

City officials hope to reopen Cedar Beach Pool by Tuesday. The city expects the delivery of a new motor Monday to replace the main pool motor which had been damaged.

The reopening will depend on the motor's installation and satisfactory water quality test results.