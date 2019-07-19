Allentown's Liberty Bell Museum opening exhibit to celebrate moon mission
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's been 50 years since Neil Armstrong became the first man to step foot on the moon.
Allentown's Liberty Bell Museum is opening a special exhibit to celebrate the historic mission.
Before the moonwalk came years of exploration.
Allentown's Liberty Bell Museum's exhibit, "Freedom on the Final Frontier," showcases what it took to get there.
The exhibit will provide a look inside the Apollo 11 capsule and what astronauts wore, right down to the patches of every space mission. The exhibit also looks at space exploration in pop culture, in Life Magazine, and in the movies.
Freedom on the Final Frontier opens on the 50th anniversary of the moonwalk and runs through October.
