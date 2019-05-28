Allentown School Board considering a more than 3% tax hike

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School Board is poised to enact its third tax increase in three years, but some board members and residents are hoping there's a "plan B" in the works.

The budget proposal included a more than 3% tax hike, which would cost property owners an extra $76 on a home assessed at $110,000.

Some residents say enough is enough, while a board member says there's still time to avoid the increase.

"I'm really looking to move out of Allentown because of the taxes," Kathy Jenkins said.

The proposal, which passed on a 5-4 vote, is intended to help offset a $12.1 million deficit.

"Raising Taxes is necessary at this time to be able to give our kids the education they deserve," school board member Sara Jane Brace said.

School board member Cheryl Johnson Watts, who's against the increase, says the vote is premature.

"What we have to do is sit down and walk through all the options," Watts said.

Before a final budget is passed Johnson wants a line by line review of all budget items and an exploration of what district properties can be sold.

"Tax increase either way is a deficit. Until I know the tax increase is the hinge point on whether or not we can be cleared of a deficit, I'm not sold on the tax increase," Watts said.

The board meets again the second Thursday of June. The final budget is due June 30.

The budget proposal also included not filling 30 open positions, as well as deep cuts to benefits and supplies.