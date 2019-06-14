Allentown School Board probes ASD administrators

69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Sharp questioning by Allentown School District board members of administrative officials highlighted the legislative body's committee meetings held Thursday night.

Three directors – Cheryl Johnson Watts, Phoebe Harris and Lisa Conover – did most of the probing.

Johnson Watts fired the first salvo during the education committee meeting, where administrators provided a lengthy dissertation about how they plan to improve several ASD schools. They featured four middle schools (Harrison Morton, Raub, Trexler and South Mountain) and two high schools (William Allen and Louis E. Dieruff) the state placed on lists that need to improve. The four middle schools were designated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education as "Comprehensive Support and Improvement" schools, while the two high schools were labeled by the commonwealth as "Additional Targeted Support and Improvement" situations.

ASD presented its plans to align the schools to PDE's "Transformational Principles" as well as the district's "strategic framework."

The district received input from various sources to assess the needs of each school to improve student performance. As result, all four middle schools will focus on aligning curriculum instruction and assessment to receive the approval of PDE. Each will also focus on creating what was called "a positive learning environment." Meanwhile, the two high schools will be tasked with providing "systemic feedback and support" on instructional practices and creating an environment of high expectations, according to the presentation.

During and after the presentation, Johnson Watts asked the question "where does the board fit into this?"

The director maintained the board did not have much of a role in the process. She said the directors, who are responsible to the public for the school district, had seen none of the data that ASD had acquired from various steering committees.

"Right now," Johnson Watts said, "the raw data is in a vacuum."

She later asked the board to schedule a meeting around governance – on the topics presented in the plan. Johnson Watts also asked for a meeting on an evaluation of Superintendent Thomas Parker.

Harris then noted that she was "dumbfounded" by some questions she receives "on the street" from ASD parents or city residents. Often, she noted, she is unable to answer them because she is not privy to information.

Johnson Watts also probed on the subject of finances. Later during the evening, administrators discussed a new program on the ASD website called "Let's Talk." The new platform features three languages – English, Spanish and Arabic – and is capable of providing communications in a total of 14 different languages. It provides a platform for parents or students to ask questions. Upside Allentown is funding "Let's Talk" for the first two years.

"What happens after that?" Johnson Watts asked.

She was concerned the platform would become another financial responsibility for a district that is currently and consistently unable to make ends meet.

‘Unfair’

ASD officials gave a separate presentation about summer learning and secondary education. This dissertation resulted in more questions centering around whether a student who, for example, failed English 1 during the ninth grade and then failed the same class in summer school would start the following year.

With no timely and complete response from administrators, Conover told presenter Kimberly Mackey, the district's executive director of secondary education, that Mackey had "dropped the ball."

At this point Parker made a statement, in which he defended all his administrators and Mackey, who has been employed with the district eight months.

"If I have criticism or a whipping coming my way, I'll take it," Parker said.

He said that in his view Conover's comments were "unfair" to put administrators on the spot. He said that no one can know every answer to every question all the time.

Parker added that ASD has a "new, young and excited" academic team. He added they are "working hard and doing great work."

Parker said ASD is operating without two positions – chief academic officer and director of literacy – because of lack of money.