Allentown School District approves budget with 1.75% tax increase

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School Board approved a 2019-2020 budget that includes a 1.75% tax increase Thursday night.

The move, announced by Superintendent Thomas Parker, comes after an earlier proposal that included a 3.5% tax increase split the board with a 4-4 vote. The budget was proposed back in May with the final budget being available for public inspection in early June.

"Our district has experienced long standing fiscal challenges. The administration worked to successfully reduce the $12.1 million budget deficit presented to the board in May to a $6 million budget deficit while at the same time working to meet the needs of our students and families," Parker wrote in a statement to the community. "To close the remaining $6 million budget deficit gap, the Allentown School District is asking the charter school community to share in the collective fiscal challenges facing the Allentown community and agree to a 10% reduction in their annual tuition costs paid by the Allentown School District."

Before the split vote, the budget was discussed in a presentation given at a financial committee meeting by business manager Cynthia Craig-Booher prior to the regular meeting. Craig-Booher showed some plans that included removing positions from schools and reassigning staff where needed. Total savings from this would be $1,248,260 according to Craig-Booher.

However, board members still remained split on the idea. Some worried that the removal of positions, which would include 28 paraprofessionals and three school psychologists, would be detrimental for students and the quality of their education. The money that would be saved from not filling these positions would be $688,000 according to Parker.

"We know that we need the paras and we know that we need the psychologists," board member Lisa Conover said.

According to Conover, the need for psychologists is crucial for district schools such as Harrison-Morton and Trexeler middle schools where numerous safety incidents and the implications of understaffing have already occurred.

School board members and the public expressed their frustrations with the rise of taxes. They said the cuts being made in the school district are hurting families.

One woman said her neighbors are struggling to feed their children due to rising taxes in the city.

"I live in a working-class neighborhood," she said. "They're very nice people. They couldn't be here because they have to work."