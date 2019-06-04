Allentown School District awarded more than $1M in grants to support community learning centers

69 News

HARRISBURG, Pa. - State Reps. Peter Schweyer and Mike Schlossberg announced Tuesday the Allentown City School District was awarded $1.35 million in 21st Century Learning Center grants by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The intent of the program is to support the creation of community learning centers that provide academic enrichment opportunities during non-school hours for children, particularly students who attend high-poverty and low performing Title I schools.

The program aims to help students meet state and local student standards in core academic subjects, such as reading, math and science; offers students a broad array of enrichment activities that can complement their regular academic programs; and offers literacy and other educational services to the families of participating children.

The money will be used for programs at the following schools: Francis D. Raub Middle School, Trexler Middle School, Harrison-Morton Middle School, South Mountain Middle School, William Allen High School, Louis E. Dieruff High School, Sheridan Elementary School, Roberto Clemente, Hiram W. Dodd Elementary School, Jackson Early Childhood Center, McKinley Elementary School, Lehigh Parkway Elementary School.

"Twenty-first Century Learning Center grants provide critical investments for communities to expand educational opportunities for students and families," Education Secretary Pedro A. Rivera said. "This year's recipients were selected with an emphasis on improving educational equity and expanding the geographic reach of Pennsylvania's programs. As a result, more students across the state will have access to wellness, literacy, and career and technical education programs, among others."