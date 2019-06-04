Allentown School District awarded more than $1M in grants to support community learning centers
HARRISBURG, Pa. - State Reps. Peter Schweyer and Mike Schlossberg announced Tuesday the Allentown City School District was awarded $1.35 million in 21st Century Learning Center grants by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
The intent of the program is to support the creation of community learning centers that provide academic enrichment opportunities during non-school hours for children, particularly students who attend high-poverty and low performing Title I schools.
The program aims to help students meet state and local student standards in core academic subjects, such as reading, math and science; offers students a broad array of enrichment activities that can complement their regular academic programs; and offers literacy and other educational services to the families of participating children.
The money will be used for programs at the following schools: Francis D. Raub Middle School, Trexler Middle School, Harrison-Morton Middle School, South Mountain Middle School, William Allen High School, Louis E. Dieruff High School, Sheridan Elementary School, Roberto Clemente, Hiram W. Dodd Elementary School, Jackson Early Childhood Center, McKinley Elementary School, Lehigh Parkway Elementary School.
"Twenty-first Century Learning Center grants provide critical investments for communities to expand educational opportunities for students and families," Education Secretary Pedro A. Rivera said. "This year's recipients were selected with an emphasis on improving educational equity and expanding the geographic reach of Pennsylvania's programs. As a result, more students across the state will have access to wellness, literacy, and career and technical education programs, among others."
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Allentown School District awarded more than $1M in grants to support community learning centers
The intent of the program is to support the creation of community learning centers that provide academic enrichment opportunities during non-school hours for children, particularly students who attend high-poverty and low performing...Read More »
- Former arson dog Judge makes appearance at Washington Elementary school
- KidsPeace's Healing Magazine looks at the many perspectives of foster care
- Brick-toting man allegedly threatens police officers
- Allentown man charged in wallet snatching outside bank ATM
- Investigators allege man hid sexual relationship with teenage girl
- Women sentenced in deli knife, roll attack on store clerk
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated 3 charged after Montgomery County DA says they ran gun trafficking organization
- Voters go to polls in New Jersey primary
- Updated Schuylkill man ID'd as victim of fatal crash on Route 183
- Proposed bill would authorize state to tear down Allentown State hospital, find a buyer
- Appalachian Trail attack leads to revised safety website
- Fire tears through Chester County apartment complex
- Updated Police investigating after semi-tractor trailer, SUV collide in Raritan Township
- Berks DA warns county residents of jury duty phone scam
- Brick-toting man allegedly threatens police officers
- Warren County, N.J. to close Route 659 in Hardwick Township due to flooding concerns