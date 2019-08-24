Allentown School District celebrates refurbished Learning Dome

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District showcased its educational superdome Friday.

A ribbon-cutting celebrated the refurbishing of the old planetarium at Dieruff High School into the new Learning Dome.

Officials say renovations that began last fall will deliver high-tech lessons to students and community members.

The dome's circular big screen takes visitors on educational journeys, from as far away as space, the final frontier, to the inside of the human body.