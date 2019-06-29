Allentown School district passes resolution asking charter schools for 10% reimbursement cut

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District passed a $320 million budget with a 1.75% tax increase. They also passed a resolution asking charter schools for a 10% cut in their reimbursements.

Allentown is set to pay $60 million toward charter schools. It hopes to cut that by $6 million, which would cover its budget hole.

"Was a shock because it never came up when were talking about the charter renewal," said Executive Education Academy Charter School CEO Bob Lysek.

He said he was blindsided when the district passed a resolution asking for a 10% cut in charter school reimbursements, which for them is $9 million. So How would $900,000 less impact their school?

"It would be major. We'd have to look at laying off staff and reducing programs. The same thing Allentown is looking at now," he said.

The Allentown School District is facing a $6 million budget hole, and if the 10% cut can't be agreed on board member Ce Ce Gerlach says other cuts will come.

"Do you then have to lay people off? Do you have to cut teachers?" WFMZ's Bo Koltnow asked.

"I think laying people off would be the last step," she said.

Gerlach says cutting consultant costs and increasing tax collections would be at the forefront.

Board member Robert Smith hopes a call in camaraderie will get charter schools on board.

"We are asking them to help us. They're our students. We are in this together. We are asking them to have some neighborly love with this 10%," he said.

Lysek says his school capped its enrollment at 910 for the next five years despite a wait list of more than 700. He's not willing to give any more.

"We didn't design the system. It follows the child. We are servicing the child. They want to be here, that's what school choice is about," he said.

"What we really need are structural changes. Until that changes, you have continue to have interviews with board members about deficits because structurally we are underfunded," said Gerlach.

That would have to be done on the state level. Superintendent Thomas Parker says letters to the city's four charter schools will go out soon.