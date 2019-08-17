Allentown shooting leaves one man injured

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man was shot early this morning on the 600-block of Park Street in Allentown, according to police.

Police say the shooting occurred around 4 a.m.

The man, who is 18 years old, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, said police.

Police said the man was shot outside, then realized he was shot after he ran back in his house.

No arrests have been made.

Police are currently investigating the incident.