Proposed bill would authorize state to tear down Allentown State hospital, find a buyer

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - State Senator Pat Browne introduced a bill Monday directing the state Department of General Services to create a competitive bidding process for the sale of the approximately 195-acre Allentown State Hospital.
The bill said a buyer would be selected based on best value and return on investment. In addition to price, the criteria could include the proposed use of the property, job creation, and return to the property tax rolls.
The bill would create a competitive solicitation committee which would review proposals and recommend a buyer.
The committee would consist of the Secretary of General Services as well as the member of the Senate and the member of the House of Representatives in whose respective districts the majority of the property is located.
The committee would also include an official representative of the municipality in which the majority of the property is located.
Any of the committee members could designate somebody to represent them on the committee.
The Department of General Services, prior to the bidding process, is authorized under the bill to demolish all buildings and structures on the property except for a Commonwealth-owned air monitoring station.
The bill says the demolition of the buildings and structures would be authorized notwithstanding zoning ordinances, land use ordinances, building codes or other regulations.
The proceeds from the sale of the hospital would be deposited into the General Fund.
The bill would also repeal Section 1 of a 2017 bill authorizing negotiations for the sale of the hospital to TCA Properties in Doylestown.
Allentown developer Nat Hyman had sued the Department of General Services in April over the planned demolition of the hospital.
"It's a sad and disappointing day," Hyman said Monday.
Hyman said he wanted to know why the state wanted to demolish it, given he has previously offered to buy the hospital as is.
"We'll lose a beautiful, historic property and taxpayers will lose $15 million," Hyman said, referring to the cost of the demolition.
