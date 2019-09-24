Allentown teen charged in attempted armed robbery
Group approached victim on her front porch
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown teen is facing robbery charges after police allege he pulled a gun on a girl and tried to rob her on her front porch.
Allentown police arrested Shatiek T. Myers in connection with the attempted stick-up Sunday morning in the 1800 block of West Chew Street. District Judge Michael Faulkner arraigned the 17-year-old Monday night, setting bail at $100,000.
Officers were dispatched about 11:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of an armed person. Police learned that four juveniles – three boys and a girl – approached the victim. The juvenile with a silver handgun allegedly runs toward the girl's porch and told her, "Don't move" and "Give me your (expletive)," according to court records.
The frightened girl ran into her house, and the juveniles left the area. Police said the victim later identified Myers as the person with the gun.
Myers, of North Fourth Street, now faces single counts of robbery, terroristic threats, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm by a minor. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 30.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
City of Easton discusses South Side revitalization project
The Easton City Council discussed a long awaited construction project for the city's South Side neighborhood during a meeting on Tuesday night. The Black Diamond Project is a revitalization of the old Stewart Silk Mill, located at 620...Read More »
- Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids
- Students learn from their deaf classmates in sign language club
- Committee to decide what will become of former Day's Inn property in Easton
- City Center's first lower-priced apartment complex not using NIZ financing
- Rep. Wild says she would support impeachment inquiry if whistleblower complaint withheld
- Man arrested in connection with shooting outside nightclub headed to trial
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated DA: Fist fight at center of fatal shooting of Pottstown man
- 2 children found unconscious inside Kempton-area home
- Source says Pelosi to pursue Trump impeachment
- Students learn from their deaf classmates in sign language club
- Updated The Flying Deutschman, an authentic German mobile restaurant, lands at WFMZ
- Updated City of Easton discusses South Side revitalization project
- Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids
- Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday
- Montgomery County teen devises clever trap for spotted lanternflies
- State health officials to battle potentially deadly disease in Carbon County