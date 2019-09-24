Lehigh Valley

Allentown teen charged in attempted armed robbery

Group approached victim on her front porch

Sep 24, 2019

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 08:47 AM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown teen is facing robbery charges after police allege he pulled a gun on a girl and tried to rob her on her front porch.

Allentown police arrested Shatiek T. Myers in connection with the attempted stick-up Sunday morning in the 1800 block of West Chew Street. District Judge Michael Faulkner arraigned the 17-year-old Monday night, setting bail at $100,000.

Officers were dispatched about 11:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of an armed person. Police learned that four juveniles – three boys and a girl – approached the victim. The juvenile with a silver handgun allegedly runs toward the girl's porch and told her, "Don't move" and "Give me your (expletive)," according to court records.

The frightened girl ran into her house, and the juveniles left the area. Police said the victim later identified Myers as the person with the gun.

Myers, of North Fourth Street, now faces single counts of robbery, terroristic threats, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm by a minor. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 30.

