Allentown unveils 3 new fire trucks
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department received three new fire trucks on Thursday. The purchase amounted to $1.7 million, but the fire department says they were desperately needed.
Like many fire departments, the resources just are not what they once were.
"A lot of the fire departments across the world that are just hurting with manpower. The funding for that isn't there," said Jim Wehr, Allentown fire chief." That's the biggest thing: keeping up with the equipment, newer technology."
Allentown provided $1.2 million of the funding while $500,000 came from grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
Lawmakers gathered at the Mack South Fire Station for the unveiling of the new trucks on Thursday. These vehicles carry 500 gallons of water with pumper engines of 450 max horsepower.
Two of the trucks will go to the central station whereas one will stay at the Mack.
The department will also receive a new hazmat truck next month.
