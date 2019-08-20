Allentown ZHB grants relief to convert vacant warehouse into apartments

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Zoning Hearing Board approved variance requests for a revamped plan to convert a vacant warehouse owned by developer and former mayoral candidate Nat Hyman into 27 apartment units. The vote was 3-0 during Monday night's meeting.

The applicant, 309 E. Hamilton St. LLC, sought to convert a vacant, three-story, 24,000 square-foot, brick warehouse located at 128-132 Hamilton St. The premises occupies nearly the entire lot with no space for parking, loading or unloading available on the premises or adjacent. The site is vacant, but has a lengthy history of commercial uses, including as a meatpacking plant.

In its initial application, 309 E. Hamilton St. proposed using the premises for 27 apartments, 25 of which would have been one bedroom, with the remaining two utilized as two-bedroom apartments.

The zoning hearing board held hearings on the application at two separate meetings, first in November 2017 and then in January 2018, according to court documents. On Feb. 1, 2018 by a 2-1 vote, the board denied Hyman's request. The board concluded by granting the relief it would result in harm to the public welfare. Specifically, for a lack of on-site parking.

On appeal, the decision was upheld by the Court of Common Pleas of Lehigh County. That decision was appealed, and upheld in a Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania memorandum filed May 1 by Senior Judge Bonnie Brigance Leadbetter.

After that denial, Hyman purchased lots abutting the property. One lot directly east of the proposed apartment complex, the other directly south. During Monday's hearing, Hyman was asked how he was able to purchase the lots whereas previously he had been unable.

"(Developer) Mark Jaindl approached me and said 'I might have a solution for you,'" Hyman testified.

The purchase provides 36 parking spots next to the building. With this in hand, Hyman filed another application, which went before the city's zoning hearing board Monday night.

"I believe there are more than adequate parking spaces," Hyman said.

Board member Alan Salinger questioned why the units could not be bigger in size than proposed.

"What," he asked, "is the magic with 27 units?"

Hyman replied the "layout of the building was not conducive" for larger units and larger units would have to be marketed to families, which would create an issue for the Allentown School District.

The developer indicated the proposed project, tentatively called The Hamilton, would feature mid-market apartment units. One-bedroom units would list between $900 and $1,000 per month, while two-bedroom units would garner about $1,200 per month.

Chairman Robert Knauer said he was "satisfied with the testimony" that the structure was functionally obsolete, thus unable to realistically be used as a warehouse.

"It's been vacant for as long as I can remember," board member Scott Unger said.