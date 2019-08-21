American Heart Association making big changes to annual Heart Walk

PALMER TWP., Pa. - The American Heart Association is holding its annual Heart Walk next month, but the organization's traditional fundraiser will be anything but traditional.

A giant American Heart Association logo is carved into a corn maze at Raub's Farm in Palmer Township.

It's not only a fun, fall design, it's also this year's Heart Walk 5K course.

The folks at Raub's Farm say with a history of heart disease in the their family, the partnership was a no-brainer.

"It just was pretty close to our hearts," said Kathy Raub.

Just like a corn maze, heart disease can take patients and families on a wild ride with lots of twists and turns. The American Heart Association says it's here to help with the journey and its fundraisers like the Heart Walk that support the mission.

The Heart Walk is scheduled for Sunday, September 15, but the corn maze with the logo opens early next month and will stay open through the first week in November.