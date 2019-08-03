American Red Cross to offer counseling to Allentown residents affected by gun violence

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The American Red Cross is offering counseling to Allentown residents affected by all the gun violence.

Crisis counselors will be available Friday at Stevens Park at North 6th and Tilghman streets from 10 a.m. until 2. Local religious leaders will also be on hand to offer their help.

The counseling session is being offered at the request of the city and the Promise Neighborhood organization.

In the even of rain, the counseling will be moved to Dubbs Church at North 5th and Allen streets.