Andre Reed 'goes the extra yard' by rehabbing park named after him

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's Andre Reed Park is getting a sprucing-up this weekend courtesy of a team of volunteers led by the Pro Football Hall of Famer himself. Reed will tell you he has never been afraid of a challenge.

"I always wanted to go the extra yard. I always wanted to do the work when nobody was looking and I became a hall of famer because of that," says the Allentown native.

After becoming a Hall of Famer following a 16-year NFL career, Irving Street Park in Allentown, next to where he graduated high school at Dieruff, and the street that separates them were named in his honor. Since it has been a couple of years, the area needed a litle tender, love and care and so Reed came cross country to lend a hand.

"Somebody's gonna remember you more for painting and doing this stuff than you are when you catch a touchdown," he says.

But he was not alone. Staff from the Andre Reed Foundation and kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Allentown and Dieruff football team chipped in like incoming freshman Christian Santiago.

"By him coming here, it's inspiring a lot of kids especially us freshmen to show us that now we're in high school and now it's getting bigger so that's gonna help us achieve our goals and work harder," says Santiago.

"Going as far as he did and he worked hard for everything he's got so it touches my heart that he does give back like this," says Reed's mom, Joyce L. Reed-Ebling.

Aside from cleaning up the park, four new backboards and rims were installed at the basketball court and the IronPigs are giving $8,500 to improve the baseball field.

"It makes me feel really good that this community is coming together and that's what we try to teach these kids," says Reed.

Reed's foundation is also hosting other activities this weekend including a casino night at the Allentown Fairgrounds and his annual celebrity golf tournament at Lehigh Country Club. As much as he accomplished on the field, Reed's looking forward to doing so much more off of it.

"This is only the beginning," he said.