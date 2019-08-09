Animal control officer says it is harder for adult stray dogs to find homes
EASTON, Pa. - 7 year old Pitt Mix Jesse James was recently abandoned at a Bath Borough park.
Is that a growing issue?
"Been an issue for a while in this area," said Stacey Kellner, who took the pooch in.
Kellner runs Pibbles Paws Safe Haven. She's also an Animal Control Officer for nine municipalities.
"Dog wardens are overwhelmed, municipalities overwhelmed they don't know where to go," she said.
Kellner has picked up and fostered 30 strays so far this year.
"Dogs we bring in are a little more lucky because have a place to go," she said.
Not the case in Easton. Animal Control Officer Amy Grube says it's stray dog home is at maximum capacity.
They don't allow fosters.
So those like Ginger, who's been here since May, are stuck mostly in a cage.
"Rescues are full. Everyone wants puppies. All you see are groups of puppies from the south. Makes it harder for adults to find a spot," Grube said.
Leaving Ginger, Batman, another super friendly pit, and the rest on the inside hoping to get adopted.
"If don't get out unfortunately will have to euthanized," Grube said.
"That has to be hard?" WFMZ's Bo Koltnow asked.
"It's very hard to make that decision yes," she said.
Kellner is hopeful local rescues will start taking more strays in, especially breeds like Jesse James.
For more on Easton's strays you can contact the police department's non-emergency number at 610-759-2200 and ask to speak to Amy.
For more on Jesse James, who needs a $4,000 surgery and two months of PT, contact Pibbles Paws Safe Haven at 484-735-1431.
