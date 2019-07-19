Animal shelter helps homeless veteran find foster family for his cat

EASTON, Pa. - Keeping cool isn't always easy for people and their pets who have no place to call home.

When U.S. Army veteran Robert Ferreira found himself homeless and living out of his truck, he began looking for help for his furry friend, Fabulous.

"My cat was basically in the truck with me the whole time. In these 85-90 degree temperatures, he didn't deserve that,” Ferreira said.

Through an Allentown non-profit, he met Kelly Bauer, Executive Director at The Center for Animal Health and Welfare in Easton.

"He actually didn't want to surrender his cat, he was trying to look for a place for him to go because he knew the weather was going to get very hot,” Bauer said.

Bauer was drawn to Ferreira's story and posted a video on social media asking for help. Within a day, a foster family was found for Fabulous. Donations and job leads began coming in for Ferreira.

Ferreira credits his cat for spurring him on to ask for help.

"If it wasn't for Fabby, I'd still be sitting in that truck right now.”

Kelly Bauer says Ferreria's story is common during extreme heat waves. “Unfortunately, because the shelters are full, there is always more need than there is resource."

Bauer has applied for a grant that will help more people in the Easton area who find themselves in unstable living situations keep their pets until they can get back on their feet.

Robert Ferreira says it's easier to job hunt knowing his best friend is safe.

"There's no going back down for me. I know there are folks that are helping me but I have to get out of this."