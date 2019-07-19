Lehigh Valley

Animal shelter helps homeless veteran find foster family for his cat

By:

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 06:42 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 06:42 PM EDT

Animal shelter helps homeless veteran find foster family for his cat

EASTON, Pa. - Keeping cool isn't always easy for people and their pets who have no place to call home.

When U.S. Army veteran Robert Ferreira found himself homeless and living out of his truck, he began looking for help for his furry friend, Fabulous.

"My cat was basically in the truck with me the whole time. In these 85-90 degree temperatures, he didn't deserve that,” Ferreira said.

Through an Allentown non-profit, he met Kelly Bauer, Executive Director at The Center for Animal Health and Welfare in Easton.

"He actually didn't want to surrender his cat, he was trying to look for a place for him to go because he knew the weather was going to get very hot,” Bauer said.

Bauer was drawn to Ferreira's story and posted a video on social media asking for help. Within a day, a foster family was found for Fabulous. Donations and job leads began coming in for Ferreira.

Ferreira credits his cat for spurring him on to ask for help.

"If it wasn't for Fabby, I'd still be sitting in that truck right now.”

Kelly Bauer says Ferreria's story is common during extreme heat waves. “Unfortunately, because the shelters are full, there is always more need than there is resource."

Bauer has applied for a grant that will help more people in the Easton area who find themselves in unstable living situations keep their pets until they can get back on their feet. 

Robert Ferreira says it's easier to job hunt knowing his best friend is safe.

"There's no going back down for me. I know there are folks that are helping me but I have to get out of this."

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There are 3 closings or delays active.

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

06:49 PM

  • WSW 10 mph
  • 33°
  • 59%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Northampton Borough, Allen Township officials to meet over sewer contract

Northampton Borough, Allen Township officials to meet over sewer contract

Joey's Juices raising money for American Cancer Society this summer

Joey's Juices raising money for American Cancer Society this summer

Northampton County Council approves $24M contract for prison health care
69 News

Northampton County Council approves $24M contract for prison health care

Former Crayola CEO named president of Hallmark Greetings
Crayola

Former Crayola CEO named president of Hallmark Greetings

Standard fans may not be enough to keep you cool in humid weather

Standard fans may not be enough to keep you cool in humid weather

Man follows in his father's footsteps, graduates from police academy

Man follows in his father's footsteps, graduates from police academy

3-alarm fire tears through house in Salisbury Township

3-alarm fire tears through house in Salisbury Township

I-78 reopens after deadly tractor-trailer crash, fire
Brian Cobel

I-78 reopens after deadly tractor-trailer crash, fire

Man who police say climbed SteelStacks blast furnace arraigned on charges Thursday
69 News

Man who police say climbed SteelStacks blast furnace arraigned on charges Thursday

Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat

Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat

49-year-old woman seriously injured after 3-car crash in Lower Macungie Township
Kyle Gordon

49-year-old woman seriously injured after 3-car crash in Lower Macungie Township

Northampton County man faces 130 counts of rape, sex assault
MGN

Northampton County man faces 130 counts of rape, sex assault

Truck deliveries boom for Mack in second quarter

Truck deliveries boom for Mack in second quarter

Historic Hotel Bethlehem in the running for best historic hotel contest

Historic Hotel Bethlehem in the running for best historic hotel contest

IronPigs early lead not enough, Gwinnett comes back for the win

IronPigs early lead not enough, Gwinnett comes back for the win

South Whitehall Township Commissioners support storage facility sketch plan
69 News

South Whitehall Township Commissioners support storage facility sketch plan

Emotions flare at Allentown City Council meeting

Emotions flare at Allentown City Council meeting

Lower Saucon Township Council reviews request for $2.3M for fire trucks
69 News

Lower Saucon Township Council reviews request for $2.3M for fire trucks

High schoolers brave heat for field hockey camp

High schoolers brave heat for field hockey camp

Cars and Coffee at SteelStacks rescheduled for Sunday
ArtsQuest

Cars and Coffee at SteelStacks rescheduled for Sunday

Downtown Allentown Market holds job fair

Downtown Allentown Market holds job fair

St. Luke's Hospital debuts new simulation center

St. Luke's Hospital debuts new simulation center

Interns increasingly being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements

Interns increasingly being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements

Effort to bring a lake back to life in Northampton County picking up steam

Effort to bring a lake back to life in Northampton County picking up steam

E-commerce provider opening new fulfillment center in Forks Township

E-commerce provider opening new fulfillment center in Forks Township

People find ways to cool off as stretch of hot, humid weather begins

People find ways to cool off as stretch of hot, humid weather begins

Chemical powder used in dye prompted hazmat situation, evacuations in Allentown

Chemical powder used in dye prompted hazmat situation, evacuations in Allentown

Woman honored for being employed by the Allen Organ company for 60 years
Allen Organ Company

Woman honored for being employed by the Allen Organ company for 60 years

Heat warning issued for Friday through Sunday in Easton, cooling centers will be available
69 News

Heat warning issued for Friday through Sunday in Easton, cooling centers will be available

Lehigh County Emergency Management Services issues Extreme Heat Advisory as temps rise
joe Raedle/Getty Images

Lehigh County Emergency Management Services issues Extreme Heat Advisory as temps rise

Blueberries and more at annual festival in Bethlehem

Blueberries and more at annual festival in Bethlehem

How to stay safe in the extreme heat

How to stay safe in the extreme heat

State police say they arrested accused arsonist with lighter in her hand
69 News

State police say they arrested accused arsonist with lighter in her hand

Beat the heat: Admission to Allentown pools half-price for city residents

Beat the heat: Admission to Allentown pools half-price for city residents

Man allegedly ignores protection order, flashes handgun

Man allegedly ignores protection order, flashes handgun

Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Lehigh County Jail cell
69 News

Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Lehigh County Jail cell

Rush Township police seek video game theft suspect

Rush Township police seek video game theft suspect

Bethlehem mayor assesses SteelStacks climbing incident
69 News

Bethlehem mayor assesses SteelStacks climbing incident

Easton School District approves Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 contracts
69 News

Easton School District approves Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 contracts

The Flying V Food Truck aims to make poutine the new comfort food of the States

The Flying V Food Truck aims to make poutine the new comfort food of the States

Residents put forward suggestions on how to fix issue of gun violence at Allentown meeting

Residents put forward suggestions on how to fix issue of gun violence at Allentown meeting

Man shot in Allentown as community members meet nearby to discuss violence
Rich Rolen

Man shot in Allentown as community members meet nearby to discuss violence

Former astronaut talks the future of space exploration on 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launch

Former astronaut talks the future of space exploration on 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launch

Planned Parenthood will continue to provide abortions despite new rules

Planned Parenthood will continue to provide abortions despite new rules

Bethlehem shows how drivers, pedestrians can safely share the road

Bethlehem shows how drivers, pedestrians can safely share the road

Time, training, de-escalation as crews negotiated with man who climbed SteelStacks furnace

Time, training, de-escalation as crews negotiated with man who climbed SteelStacks furnace

Community members gather in Allentown to discuss recent shootings

Community members gather in Allentown to discuss recent shootings

Bethlehem police allege man threatened to blow up gas-filled home
69 News

Bethlehem police allege man threatened to blow up gas-filled home

Case of man accused of repeatedly raping young girl headed to trial
iStock/junial

Case of man accused of repeatedly raping young girl headed to trial

Allentown's Cedar Beach Pool reopens
69 News

Allentown's Cedar Beach Pool reopens