Animal shelter in Easton needs help after more than $3K in medical supplies go bad
EASTON, Pa. - An animal shelter in Easton needs your help to treat the animals in its care. A power outage over the weekend led to more than $3,000 in medical supplies going bad.
There are quite a few animals to care for at the Center for Animal Health and Welfare in Easton. That includes medical care for animals before they are adopted.
Over the weekend a volunteer discovered a water leak in one of the buildings during the time the center is usually closed. The leak was fixed, but there was still a problem.
"We didn't realize that it tripped the electrical system because we are not normally in here," said Kelly Bauer, the center's executive director.
The loss of power meant medical supplies used on a daily basis were just sitting in two refrigerators without staying chilled.
"We hold the majority of our medications in this clinical suite. So everything from spay and neuter surgery, to insulin, to vaccinations. Everything that we sort of need to operate and take care of our animals," Bauer said.
The shelter has very little time to restock the shelves.
The staff is reaching out to the community asking for help. A local veterinarian is giving them enough medicine to stay afloat for a day or so, but much more is needed.
"We have been incredibly lucky with the outpouring of support from our community helping us to replace the insulin specifically, but also making monetary donations to ensure that we can get the medication that we need," Bauer said.
Center staff has placed a donation tab on the website, or you can stop by the location in Easton and make a donation.
