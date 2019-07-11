ANIZDA amends its financing guidelines
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority (ANIZDA) voted Wednesday afternoon to amend its guidelines prohibiting discrimination against developers seeking project financing through the authority.
The amendment also prohibits business owners and their contractors or consultants from discrimination against any employee or employment applicant based on race, color, creed, ancestry, national origin, union membership, age, disability, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, and AIDS or HIV status.
ANIZDA Chairman Sy Traub expressed his thanks to fellow board member Adrian Shanker. He said Shanker was instrumental in bringing the changes to the board's attention and drafting the changes.
Shanker is the founder and executive director of the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown and an expert and advocate on LGBT health issues.
"These two wins for traditionally under-represented communities are about making downtown Allentown more equitable for all of us. I'm proud to have brought this proposal before ANIZDA and have it approved today with unanimous support," he remarked.
In other business, the board authorized BDH Development, LLC the operator of the PPL Center to spend nearly $100,000 for capital repairs to the downtown arena, which is nearing the end of its fourth year of operation.
As per the terms of its lease, BDH is required to annually deposit $500,000 into a specified capital reserve fund. The money is to be used for necessary major repairs to the PPL Center.
According to ANIZDA documents, the repairs include resealing floors, repairing signage anchors, television and computer repairs and replacements, and air conditioning and ice rink upgrades and fixes.
Traub said these long-term repairs were anticipated years ago when the arena was completed and the original lease was signed back on Sept. 1, 2014 between the board and BDH as operator.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Macungie man ends Jeopardy! run after winning more than $100k
21-year-old Ryan Bilger made it to his 5th straight day of competition Wednesday night.Read More »
- TSA reminds travelers of the proper way to travel out of airports with their guns
- Former Bethlehem Twp. farm owner pleads guilty in animal cruelty case
- DA: Palmer woman called police the night she was killed, but officers left
- Celebrity chef Robert Irvine leases spot in future Downtown Allentown Market
- Car flips after crash in Allentown
- 7-Eleven giving away free small slurpees Thursday
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Route 422 in Amity under water as rain floods parts of Berks
- Celebrity chef Robert Irvine leases spot in future Downtown Allentown Market
- DA: Palmer woman called police the night she was killed, but officers left
- State adds anxiety to qualifying conditions for medical pot
- Updated Dick Yuengling reflects on decades at helm of family brewery
- Updated Macungie man ends Jeopardy! run after winning more than $100k
- Updated PHOTOS: DG Yuengling & Son: 190 years and counting
- Updated TSA reminds travelers of the proper way to travel out of airports with their guns
- 2 men arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Reading
- Former Bethlehem Twp. farm owner pleads guilty in animal cruelty case