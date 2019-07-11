ANIZDA amends its financing guidelines

69 News and ANIZDA

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority (ANIZDA) voted Wednesday afternoon to amend its guidelines prohibiting discrimination against developers seeking project financing through the authority.

The amendment also prohibits business owners and their contractors or consultants from discrimination against any employee or employment applicant based on race, color, creed, ancestry, national origin, union membership, age, disability, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, and AIDS or HIV status.

ANIZDA Chairman Sy Traub expressed his thanks to fellow board member Adrian Shanker. He said Shanker was instrumental in bringing the changes to the board's attention and drafting the changes.

Shanker is the founder and executive director of the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown and an expert and advocate on LGBT health issues.

"These two wins for traditionally under-represented communities are about making downtown Allentown more equitable for all of us. I'm proud to have brought this proposal before ANIZDA and have it approved today with unanimous support," he remarked.

In other business, the board authorized BDH Development, LLC the operator of the PPL Center to spend nearly $100,000 for capital repairs to the downtown arena, which is nearing the end of its fourth year of operation.

As per the terms of its lease, BDH is required to annually deposit $500,000 into a specified capital reserve fund. The money is to be used for necessary major repairs to the PPL Center.

According to ANIZDA documents, the repairs include resealing floors, repairing signage anchors, television and computer repairs and replacements, and air conditioning and ice rink upgrades and fixes.

Traub said these long-term repairs were anticipated years ago when the arena was completed and the original lease was signed back on Sept. 1, 2014 between the board and BDH as operator.