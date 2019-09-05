ANIZDA approves reduction of City Center downtown apartments project

69 News and ANIZDA

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Making a rare appearance before the Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority (ANIZDA) on Wednesday afternoon, City Center Investment Corp. President J.B. Reilly asked the board to approve a downgrade in his Five City Center Innovation Campus project.

The project is to be located at the corner of South Seventh and Hamilton streets behind the Wells Fargo Bank building. This is the second request for changes to the project, the first of which was approved last November with planning modifications. Wednesday's approved set of changes shaves off the top floor of each of the two five-story apartment buildings. It also reduces the size of the accompanying parking garage and eliminates the floor to ceiling glass connector corridor and the proposed cinema.

"We ran in to some cost challenges here in an effort to rent the new one and two bedroom units at a cost-effective price," Reilly said.

He also made mention of his firm's efforts to gut the former Holiday Inn hotel at Ninth and Hamilton streets and transform the structure into City Center's lowest priced studio and one bedroom apartments, starting at $750 a month. He also talked about the firm's desire to have mid-priced two-bedroom units offered inside a new addition replacing the former conference center.

Reilly plans on building a total of 198 total new lower and mid-priced apartment buildings at the site of the former Holiday Inn downtown.

"It's a balancing act to make all this work," he remarked.

He also implied that union labor costs have become increasingly difficult to budget and is considering using "a hybrid" of union and non-union construction workers.

Reverting to Five City Center, the main lobby design and central courtyard will remain the same along with the fitness center, club, pool and co-working facility all remain included in the plans, Robert DiLorenzo, project manager at City Center Allentown, said.

The campus' office building Center Square West located near the corner of Eighth and Hamilton streets will be opened officially next week, he mentioned. That office building will be connected by a full height glass connector corridor to the west-facing residential building.

Using U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development parameters, City Center's newest apartment plans at the former hotel will be affordable to couples making a combined income of $60,000 annually or $15 per hour each.