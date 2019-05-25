Annual Mayfair returns to Allentown
Allentown's annual Mayfair arts and crafts festival is this weekend at Cedar Crest College.
Mayfair Director Lauren Condon visited the WFMZ studio Saturday morning to discuss the event with Bo Koltnow and Karin Mallett. The three-day event began Friday and goes through Sunday. This is the second year the festival is at Cedar Crest.
"Last night was a great first night. We hear from so many people. Just last night, so many folks stopping us and just saying thank you so much for doing this, it's beautiful," said Condon. "The Lehigh Valley really came out in full support and the college couldn't be more thankful for that. We've got a ton of stuff lined up."
Among the activities and events, there are 60 artists and vendors and 25 food vendors and human-powered vehicles. It starts at noon and goes until 10 p.m. Admission is free.
For more information about the festival, watch the video.
