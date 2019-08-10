Annual wrestling tournaments raised $100k for cancer research
Fundraiser aims to help wipe out cancer
EASTON, Pa. - Hundreds of youngsters came together at the Easton Area Middle School to wrestle for a cause in the annual Pin Cancer National Wrestling Tournament benefiting St. Jude's Children Research.
To get on the wrestling mat you have to be a fighter 9-year-old Giselle Rodriguez is watching her sister battle it out. While Giselle and her family watches from the sidelines...she's a fighter too. She fought kidney cancer. And beat it.
"I kept on having strep throat and I kept on getting sick," explained Giselle as to why she no longer wrestles.
She's been in remission for 2.5 years. Her dad Dan Rodrigues said getting the news was tough.
"When we started this you know we just did it to support it and little did we know that a little while later we'd be needing the support," he said.
It's kids like her the annual Pin Cancer national Wrestling tournament benefits. 100 percent of the proceeds go to St. Jude's Children Research center. Dan Tramontozzie is the tournament's executive director.
"It started because of my mom and unfortunately she passed away about four years ago but something good came out of it," Tramontozzi said.
Since the tournament started five years ago $2 million have been raised. All of it will go to cancer research. Organzers said if it means potentially saving lives they have to keep the event going.
"Alone you can't battle cancer alone you need support of the community and the awareness that this tournament brings it to the community," Dan said.
Four-hundred fifty kids from 12 states are represented at this year's tournament. The fundraising goal of $100,000 has been surpassed giving more kids a chance to pin cancer.
