Around the Table Catering owners offer first kosher food truck option for Lehigh Valley

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - Dror & Lee Levi say they are proud to offer the first Kosher food truck option for the Lehigh Valley, with "Around the Table Catering."

The couple began their food truck and catering business nine years ago, but say they saw a need in the community and stepped up to fill it. They became fully Kosher this year, keeping with traditions that they say make their family business special to them, and to their customers.

Their vegetarian offerings include their signature falafel, fresh potato bourekas, shakshuka and more.

To learn more, check out their website https://www.bestkosherfalafel.com/ and find them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aroundthetablecatering/ .