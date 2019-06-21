Arrest made in Allentown nightclub shooting that wounded 10
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police have announced that a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of 10 people outside the Deja Vu nightclub in the 300 block of Hamilton Street.
Police said 20-year-old Angelo Luis Rivera of Allentown was taken into custody without incident Thursday. Police said Rivera will be charged with 1 count of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia and 1 count of possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Investigators have said the shooting is likely gang-related, and it appears at least one person was targeted.
Most or all of the 10 people wounded had just left Deja Vu and were on the sidewalk when they were hit, police said.
Investigators said they believe there were several shooters, likely three, and they also said witnesses and some of the shooting victims have been uncooperative.
Authorities said they do not believe the community is in danger.
