DA: Officials investigating whether proper police protocol was followed in Palmer Township homicide 69 News 69 News

PALMER TWP., Pa. - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man suspected in his wife's death in Palmer Township on July 4, the county district attorney's office said Wednesday.

The DA also said officials are investigating whether proper protocol was followed in the homicide.

Penny VanTassel-Himel died of gunshot wounds to her head, said Northampton County Coroner Zach Lysek.

Her death was ruled a homicide, and Palmer Township police named her husband Edgar Himel as a suspect in her death.

Investigators say Penny called 911 the night she was killed and Palmer Township Police went to her home on Old Orchard Drive.

Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli says police saw a man through a window standing in the bedroom of the home where Penny's body was later located, but he didn't come to the door.

The officers left. The DA says the department is investigating if proper protocol was followed.

VanTassel-Himel's family members say they want to know why police went to her home the night her husband allegedly killed her but didn't go inside.

Authorities found VanTassel-Himel, 66, dead in her home in the 100 block of Orchard Drive early Sunday morning after she didn't show up for church and her pastor requested a welfare check.

The Northampton County district attorney said investigators believe she died several days ago.

Himel, 80, may be driving a dark green 2019 Nissan Rogue with the license plate GHV-0051, police said. He is considered armed and dangerous.